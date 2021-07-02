FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FlexShopper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPAY opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.86 and a beta of 1.24. FlexShopper has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $32.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FlexShopper will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin bought 41,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $111,491.19. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 43,500 shares in the company, valued at $116,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 108,928 shares of company stock worth $293,862. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in FlexShopper during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 82.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShopper by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

About FlexShopper

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial and technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such accessories.

