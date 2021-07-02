Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Price Target Raised to $134.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $88.00 to $134.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $171.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18. Intellia Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of -69.78 and a beta of 2.05.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.89% and a negative net margin of 288.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 895,333 shares of company stock worth $102,980,552. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,074,000 after acquiring an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,552,000 after buying an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

