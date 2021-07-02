Scotiabank Raises Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target to $24.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE:BRX opened at $23.18 on Monday. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.72. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,400. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,107,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,212,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,861 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,985,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $59,621,000. 95.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.