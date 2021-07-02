Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) had its price objective reduced by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.57.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

NASDAQ:TBPH opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $940.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Theravance Biopharma will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Read More: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.