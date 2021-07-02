Critical Survey: Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) & Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) and Paltalk (OTCMKTS:PALT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Worldline and Paltalk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worldline 1 0 1 0 2.00 Paltalk 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Worldline has a beta of 0.3, indicating that its share price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paltalk has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Worldline shares are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Paltalk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Worldline and Paltalk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worldline N/A N/A N/A Paltalk 20.22% 24.31% 17.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worldline and Paltalk’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worldline $3.14 billion 4.11 $186.99 million $2.01 48.13 Paltalk $12.83 million 1.72 $1.37 million N/A N/A

Worldline has higher revenue and earnings than Paltalk.

Summary

Worldline beats Paltalk on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Merchant Services; Terminals, Solutions & Services (TSS); Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments. The Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring, terminal, omnichannel payment acceptance, private label card and loyalty, and digital retail services. The Financial Services segment provides issuing processing, acquiring processing, digital and mobile banking, and account payments, as well as payments processing back-office, clearing and settlement, and trade order management and financial data services; and fraud risk management, ATM management, trusted authentication, and payment software licensing solutions. The Mobility & e-Transactional Services segment offers trusted digitization, e-ticketing, contact and consumer cloud, and connected living and mobility solutions and services, as well as digital identity, digital signature, and digital preservation services. The TSS segment provides point of sale, payment application and value added, estate management, maintenance, and repair solutions. The company was formerly known as Atos Worldline S.A.S. and changed its name to Worldline SA in April 2014. Worldline SA was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

About Paltalk

Paltalk, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a communications software provider that develops multimedia social applications and secure communication solutions worldwide. The company offers consumer applications, which include Paltalk, Camfrog, and Tinychat for live video chat; and Vumber, a telecommunications application that enables users to have multiple phone numbers in any area code through which calls can be forwarded to a user's existing cell phone or land line telephone number. It also provides technology development and related services; and professional services. The company was formerly known as PeerStream, Inc. and changed its name to Paltalk, Inc. in May 2020. Paltalk, Inc. is based in Jericho, New York.

