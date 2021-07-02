Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $48.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) will report sales of $48.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the highest is $48.40 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $50.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $193.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $191.40 million to $196.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $177.60 million, with estimates ranging from $172.70 million to $182.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ IBCP opened at $21.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Michael M. Magee, Jr. sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $208,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares in the company, valued at $532,327.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 9.0% during the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 12,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 23.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 62,403 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 184,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 20.0% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 124,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

