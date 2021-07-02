Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Shares Gap Up to $6.92

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.92, but opened at $7.06. Peabody Energy shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 9,972 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $805.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $651.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.25 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 67.78% and a negative return on equity of 32.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kemal Williamson sold 8,500 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $80,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,345.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,632 shares of company stock worth $509,729. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,939,547 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,116,000 after purchasing an additional 37,793 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,330,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 404,623 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,139,461 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 330,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,183 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 43,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 155.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 668,444 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 406,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

