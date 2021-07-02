ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $587.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ServiceNow is benefitting from robust growth in subscription revenues. As businesses, government agencies and others continue to cloudify their infrastructure, the company is poised to boost uptake of its Now platform. Further, its expanding global presence, solid partner base and strategic buyouts are expected to bolster growth prospects. Based on strong adoption of its digital workflow solutions, ServiceNow expects 2021 subscription revenues, and billings, to grow year over year. Also, strategic alliances with the likes of Microsoft remain tailwinds. However, ServiceNow’s exposure to coronavirus-hit industries like transportation, hospitality, retail, and energy, is likely to hinder growth. Sluggishness in IT spending remains a major concern. Notably, shares of the company have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NOW. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $665.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

NYSE:NOW opened at $545.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 726.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $390.84 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $498.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $17,201,096 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 505,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,822,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 22,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

