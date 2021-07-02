Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Sector Perform” Rating for Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTTAY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.65. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

