Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Stock analysts at Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price target on the software maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

MITK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MITK opened at $19.40 on Wednesday. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. The firm has a market cap of $835.25 million, a P/E ratio of 88.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.97 million. On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.