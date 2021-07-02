Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Gap Up to $35.99

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.99, but opened at $36.95. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $36.41, with a volume of 1,901 shares traded.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 1,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at $48,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,389 shares of company stock worth $4,511,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

