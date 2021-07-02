Truist Securities Raises CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $300.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CRWD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $251.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -348.83 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $93.37 and a 1-year high of $260.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $1,067,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,535,213.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 11,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total transaction of $2,519,069.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,665 shares of company stock valued at $37,443,949 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 72.9% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 56.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 4,918.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 30,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.