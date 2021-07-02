Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.43. Summit Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.43, with a volume of 150 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $778.93 million, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 0.63.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.75% and a negative net margin of 430.74%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Therapeutics news, COO Maky Zanganeh bought 389,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,038,763.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert W. Duggan bought 11,365,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $59,557,426.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,662,454 shares in the company, valued at $354,551,258.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMMT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 329,898 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMMT)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.