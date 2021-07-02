Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NERV opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 million, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $4.11.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.41). As a group, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 122,175 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 929,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 445,850 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 912,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 825,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 438,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone, a compound in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.