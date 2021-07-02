Winpak (TSE:WPK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.48

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$38.48 and last traded at C$38.64, with a volume of 21722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$41.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPK. CIBC downgraded Winpak from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded Winpak from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$49.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 11.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.31. The firm has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a PE ratio of 18.98.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$284.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.50%.

Winpak Company Profile (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

