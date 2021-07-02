San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 3.2%

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG)’s stock price fell 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 124,748 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 118,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.30.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile (CVE:SLG)

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 9,600 hectares located in the Province of ChaÃ±aral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.

