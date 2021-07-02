Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,244.69

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,244.69 ($42.39) and last traded at GBX 3,215 ($42.00), with a volume of 53003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,185 ($41.61).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,065.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 45.90 ($0.60) dividend. This is an increase from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Caledonia Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.07%.

In other Caledonia Investments news, insider William Wyatt purchased 397 shares of Caledonia Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,100 ($40.50) per share, for a total transaction of £12,307 ($16,079.17).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

