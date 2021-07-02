Short Interest in Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) Rises By 199.1%

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a growth of 199.1% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 203,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of THW stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $17.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter worth $69,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter worth $151,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the first quarter worth $196,000.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector. For its fixed income portion, the fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities.

