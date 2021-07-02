First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 315,300 shares, a growth of 190.6% from the May 31st total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of FTGC opened at $23.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.17. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

