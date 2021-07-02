Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Scor in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $2.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.42. Scor has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter. Scor had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 2.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

