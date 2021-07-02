Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $81.98 on Wednesday. Perficient has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 77.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that Perficient will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 37.6% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 102,022 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 27,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 718,081 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $42,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,132 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the first quarter worth about $1,705,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Perficient by 11.7% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,212 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

