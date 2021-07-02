Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

MPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NASDAQ:MPB opened at $27.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $310.81 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $29.87.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $30.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.94 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 42,950 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

