Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Hold

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on PAAS. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $28.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.92. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,776,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,354,000 after purchasing an additional 590,578 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,629,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,007,000 after purchasing an additional 337,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

