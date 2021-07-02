Head-To-Head Comparison: Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) versus Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) and Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Oatly Group and Conagra Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands 10.15% 16.95% 6.27%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Oatly Group and Conagra Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oatly Group 0 7 8 0 2.53 Conagra Brands 1 3 1 0 2.00

Oatly Group currently has a consensus price target of 30.92, indicating a potential upside of 32.12%. Conagra Brands has a consensus price target of $38.83, indicating a potential upside of 7.87%. Given Oatly Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Oatly Group is more favorable than Conagra Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.1% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Conagra Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Oatly Group and Conagra Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oatly Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Conagra Brands $11.05 billion 1.56 $840.10 million $2.28 15.79

Conagra Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Oatly Group.

Summary

Conagra Brands beats Oatly Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors. The company was formerly known as Havre Global AB and changed its name to Oatly Group AB in March 2021. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in MalmÃ¶, Sweden.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States. The Refrigerated & Frozen segment provides temperature controlled food products in various retail channels in the United States. The International segment offers food products in various temperature states in retail and foodservice channels outside of the United States. The Foodservice segment offers food products, including meals, entrees, sauces, and various custom-manufactured culinary products packaged for sale to restaurants and other foodservice establishments in the United States. The company sells its products under the Birds Eye, Marie Callender's, Banquet, Healthy Choice, Slim Jim, Reddi-wip, Vlasic, Angie's BOOMCHICKAPOP, Duke's, Earth Balance, Gardein, Frontera, Chef Boyardee, and Alexia brands. The company was formerly known as ConAgra Foods, Inc. and changed its name to Conagra Brands, Inc. in November 2016. Conagra Brands, Inc. was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

