Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Analysts forecast that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post sales of $5.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy reported sales of $4.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year sales of $23.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.80 million to $23.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 12.63% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

PFIE stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. Profire Energy has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFIE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 35.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

