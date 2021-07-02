Maxim Group Begins Coverage on Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Enveric Biosciences stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.30. Enveric Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,730,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Enveric Biosciences by 1,623.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 181,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 170,740 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enveric Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 5.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

