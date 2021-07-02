Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APLS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.43.

Shares of APLS opened at $67.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.38. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.63). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 149,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $7,900,440.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 186,178 shares of company stock valued at $9,948,112 over the last ninety days. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,590,000. 80.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

