FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.
Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.
Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.
About FG New America Acquisition
FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.
