FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:FGNA) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of FGNA stock opened at $10.24 on Monday. FG New America Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGNA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

