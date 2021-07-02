Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.
SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.
Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $57.28 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $64.71.
About Squarespace
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
