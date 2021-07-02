Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock.

SQSP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $57.28 on Monday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

