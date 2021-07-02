Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded to “Neutral” by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.35.

Shares of TOL opened at $58.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.37. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $31.27 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 5.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total transaction of $36,096.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total value of $67,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316 in the last quarter. 10.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 9,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 53,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

