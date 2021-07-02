Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $39.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AVXL. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price target on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.21.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Shares of AVXL opened at $24.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60 and a beta of 0.57. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $438,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVXL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,299,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.