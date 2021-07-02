PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 55.7% from the May 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 177,375 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,487,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 808,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,122,000 after buying an additional 56,650 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 787,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,808,000 after buying an additional 41,332 shares during the period.

NYSE ISD opened at $16.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.73%.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

