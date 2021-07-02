Dewhurst (LON:DWHT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Dewhurst plc (LON:DWHT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,099 ($27.42). Dewhurst shares last traded at GBX 2,099 ($27.42), with a volume of 142 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,029.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.46 million and a P/E ratio of 36.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a GBX 4.25 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Dewhurst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

In related news, insider Charles Holroyd bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.65) per share, for a total transaction of £2,040 ($2,665.27).

Dewhurst Company Profile (LON:DWHT)

Dewhurst plc manufactures and sells electrical components and control equipment for industrial and commercial capital goods in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company offers dot matrix displays, LCD displays, encoders and speech products, fixtures, hidden legends, hygiene plus products, rail indicators, rail multi-sounder products, key switches, keypads, lanterns and gongs, push buttons, switching products, and touch panels, as well as accessories, auxiliaries, destination controls, and transport products.

