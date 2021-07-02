VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a growth of 57.0% from the May 31st total of 106,100 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 490,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in VivoPower International by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VivoPower International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 5.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $7.35 on Friday. VivoPower International has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $99.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 4.61.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.