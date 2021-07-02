Short Interest in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Increases By 54.6%

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

NYSE:GLEO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Galileo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $338,164.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in Galileo Acquisition by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,055,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,555,000 after acquiring an additional 489,552 shares during the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galileo Acquisition by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 526,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 427,644 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,018,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Galileo Acquisition by 203.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 156,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 105,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP lifted its position in Galileo Acquisition by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 328,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 82,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.

