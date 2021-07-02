Short Interest in Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Increases By 54.6%

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,400 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the May 31st total of 63,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
NYSE:GLEO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05. Galileo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.
In related news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 33,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $338,164.98.
About Galileo Acquisition
Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors.
See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?
Receive News & Ratings for Galileo Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galileo Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.