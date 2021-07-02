Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.10

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and traded as high as $4.23. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.06, with a volume of 222,503 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 974.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,045 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

