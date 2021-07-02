Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.30

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and traded as high as $2.30. Otonomy shares last traded at $2.20, with a volume of 433,862 shares changing hands.

OTIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,411,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otonomy by 230.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Otonomy by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,856,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,383,000 after purchasing an additional 925,551 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $2,235,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

