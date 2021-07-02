International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $170.24

International Public Partnerships Limited (LON:INPP)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.24 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 166.40 ($2.17). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 166.80 ($2.18), with a volume of 1,158,028 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 170.24.

International Public Partnerships Company Profile (LON:INPP)

International Public Partnerships Limited specializes in investments in broader infrastructure sector with a focus on public or social infrastructure. The fund seeks acquisition opportunities that may be single assets, portfolios, shares in companies, or interest in partnerships. It also seeks to invest in private finance initiative and public private partnerships procurement model for public infrastructure in developed countries.

