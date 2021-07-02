Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Tecsys (TSE:TCS)

Tecsys (TSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 67.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of TCS opened at C$41.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$604.78 million and a PE ratio of 108.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.98. Tecsys has a twelve month low of C$24.20 and a twelve month high of C$66.58.

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

