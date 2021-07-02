Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$28.50 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Russel Metals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.00.

Shares of RUS stock opened at C$33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.38. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$16.23 and a 12 month high of C$34.80.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$826.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 1.9099998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 100.33%.

In other news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total value of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,398,920.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

