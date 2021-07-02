NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$5.00 at Raymond James

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.20 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.83.

TSE:NVA opened at C$3.98 on Wednesday. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.61 and a 1-year high of C$4.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$898.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.82.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$151.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,005.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 167,272 shares in the company, valued at C$410,652.76.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

