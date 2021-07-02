$486.70 Million in Sales Expected for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $486.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $485.30 million and the highest is $488.10 million. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $285.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $2.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $519.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.53 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 2,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $99,163.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 423,341 shares in the company, valued at $15,248,742.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 232.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in La-Z-Boy by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $37.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.11. La-Z-Boy has a twelve month low of $25.98 and a twelve month high of $46.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 22.90%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.