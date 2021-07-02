Zacks: Analysts Expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $29.54 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.02 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The First of Long Island by 2.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,223,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,256,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,006,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,644,000 after buying an additional 157,313 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,594,000 after purchasing an additional 7,731 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $21.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

