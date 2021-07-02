Contrasting German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

44.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Middlefield Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Middlefield Banc pays out 49.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. German American Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Middlefield Banc has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 30.43% 11.36% 1.39% Middlefield Banc 19.16% 8.04% 0.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for German American Bancorp and Middlefield Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Middlefield Banc 0 0 2 0 3.00

German American Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 22.95%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential downside of 16.99%. Given Middlefield Banc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than German American Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares German American Bancorp and Middlefield Banc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.37 $62.21 million $2.34 16.09 Middlefield Banc $58.63 million 2.54 $8.35 million $1.30 18.07

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. German American Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Middlefield Banc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Middlefield Banc on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market. The Wealth Management segment segment provides trust, investment advisory, brokerage, and retirement planning services. The Insurance Operations segment offers a range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 73 banking offices in 20 contiguous southern Indiana counties; 8 counties in Kentucky; and one county in Tennessee. German American Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Jasper, Indiana.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 16 full-service banking centers and financial brokerage offices in Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, Plain City, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.