$554.83 Million in Sales Expected for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) will report sales of $554.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $523.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.10 million. Murphy Oil posted sales of $211.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $2.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Murphy Oil.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.80 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 75.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MUR shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy Oil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 3.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $25.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

In other news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $30,225.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,669 shares in the company, valued at $634,105.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,566 shares of company stock worth $775,162 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 763.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Murphy Oil (MUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.