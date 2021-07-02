Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) & Apria (NYSE:APR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) and Apria (NYSE:APR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Amedisys alerts:

86.7% of Amedisys shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Apria shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Amedisys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Amedisys and Apria, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amedisys 0 2 9 0 2.82 Apria 0 0 6 0 3.00

Amedisys presently has a consensus price target of $289.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.59%. Apria has a consensus price target of $29.83, indicating a potential upside of 6.81%. Given Amedisys’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Amedisys is more favorable than Apria.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amedisys and Apria’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amedisys $2.07 billion 4.11 $183.61 million $6.11 42.77 Apria $1.11 billion 0.89 $46.14 million $46.48 0.60

Amedisys has higher revenue and earnings than Apria. Apria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amedisys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amedisys and Apria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amedisys 9.53% 28.53% 13.76% Apria N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Amedisys beats Apria on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients. The Hospice segment offers services that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are dealing with a terminal illness, including cancer, heart disease, pulmonary disease, or Alzheimer's. The Personal Care segment provides assistance for patients with the activities of daily living. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 320 home health care centers, 180 hospice care centers, and 14 personal-care care centers in 39 states within the United States and the District of Columbia. Amedisys, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Apria Company Profile

Apria, Inc. provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products. It also provides a range of home medical equipment and other products, and services for patients with home care needs; and clinical and administrative support services, and related products and supplies to patients. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.