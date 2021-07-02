Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €127.00 by Baader Bank

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €127.00 ($149.41) price target from stock analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zalando has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.61 ($121.90).

Shares of FRA ZAL opened at €101.25 ($119.12) on Wednesday. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company’s fifty day moving average is €91.32.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

