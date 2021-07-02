easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Jul 2nd, 2021

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

EZJ opened at GBX 918.20 ($12.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,961.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

