easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EZJ. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Friday, May 21st. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 719 ($9.39) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 959.35 ($12.53).

EZJ opened at GBX 918.20 ($12.00) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,961.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 274.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. easyJet has a twelve month low of GBX 457.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,095 ($14.31).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

