Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Lithium Americas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.03.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $14.76 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09).

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 777.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after purchasing an additional 740,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

