Hammond Power Solutions’ (HPS.A) Buy Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital currently has a C$12.75 target price on the stock.

HPS.A opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of C$134.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.