Hammond Power Solutions’ (HPS.A) Buy Rating Reiterated at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Acumen Capital currently has a C$12.75 target price on the stock.
HPS.A opened at C$11.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.38. The stock has a market cap of C$134.48 million and a P/E ratio of 9.49. Hammond Power Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.59 and a 52 week high of C$11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.06.
Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile
